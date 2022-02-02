COVID-19 at-home testing, are health departments worried about positive test results?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s no secret that COVID-19 testing has become accessible for just about everyone from getting an at-home test at your local pharmacy if they’re in stock, to getting tested at your local clinic, and the latest one, getting at home tests from the U.S. Postal Service.

“Self-testing is just one of several ways to prevent the spread of COVID and to kind of empower people to make healthy decisions. There are so many different tests, but we do say that if you have a positive test, treat that as a positive and isolation and notify contacts in high-risk situations that you might be, might have been exposed,” says India Martinez an epidemiologist with the Barren River District Health Department.

“If you test positive with the at-home test, consider that a positive, we’re asking that unless you talk to your medical provider, and they see differently, you don’t have to go get a confirmatory test from like urgent care. But if you have a negative you might want and you have some suspicions, you might want to test two to three days after that initial negative,” adds Martinez.

Martinez also adds, “the health department won’t be contacting cases, as we have been in the past, we’re focusing on messaging about vaccination and masks and infection, prevention, for high-risk situations.”

So is the health department worried about positive test results at home?

“We’re kind of empowering the public to take steps to their own health and kind of free up our health-care resources for those who do need that medical care very urgently. The health department’s still here, we’re still monitoring and, we have resources on what to do if you test positive on our website, and also on the state’s COVID website,” explained Martinez.

You can still receive your four free at-home COVID tests from the U.S. Postal Service all you have to do is go online and fill out your information to receive them in your household.

To receive your tests, click here.

The USPS also says there is a high demand for the tests, they will be shipped as soon as they become available.

