Crime Stoppers: Armed Robbery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police seek your help finding a man suspected of trying to rob an area liquor store.

Police say Nicholas Malley entered the store on November 24, 2021 and concealed a bottle of liquor. Witnesses say when he was confronted by employees, Malley showed a firearm and ran out of the store.

Authorities say Malley also has two separate indictments in Warren Circuit Court. The first is for 1st Degree Robbery and being a persistent felony offender. The second is for possession of a controlled substance and domestic violence. He also has bench warrants in Simpson and Warren Counties.

Malley is described as a white male approximately 5-feet 6-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair with brown eyes, with multiple tattoos on his arms, including a crown and stars.

Police say Malley should be considered “armed and dangerous” and may be in either Allen or Warren County.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.