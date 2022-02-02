FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, ice to impact south central Kentucky this week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We have not one... not two... but 3 First Alert Weather Days in a row because of impacts with a powerful winter storm that will impact many in this region - including south central Kentucky!

We have two impactful headlines with this forecast: heavy rain that may result in flooding and significant ice in portions of the WBKO viewing area. (WBKO)

We start Wednesday with wet conditions throughout south central Kentucky. This rain is ahead of a powerful storm system that brings impacts for winter weather and heavy rain not only for us, but for many in the Central Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes regions. All of Wednesday will feature just rain as precipitation - which will be for much of the morning and midday hours as well as tonight after sunset. A lull in activity is expected in the early afternoon, but a few spots could still see light to moderate showers. High temperatures on Wednesday will be cooler than Tuesday as clouds and rain will keep highs only in the low-to-mid 50s for most. Winds will also make visibility reduced at times with the rain as southerly winds could gust as high as 35-40 miles per hour. Wednesday night will see the moderate to potentially heavy rain return into the WBKO viewing area. Low temperatures will fall in the lower 40s early Thursday morning as a cold front passes through the region. Behind the cold front is what may bring significant impacts for some...

The freezing rain will be delayed from the cold front passing through, but we expect rain to transition into freezing rain starting in our northwest counties (Breckinridge, Hopkins, McLean, and Ohio counties) and progress eastward through the day. Specific timing of when rain changes over to freezing rain is still somewhat uncertain (we know it will happen before the evening hours in Bowling Green), but nonetheless, this will make travel most difficult Thursday evening, Thursday night and Friday morning. Areas to the southeast (Adair, Clinton, Cumberland, Metcalfe, Monroe and Russell counties) will see rain for the bulk of Thursday before freezing rain develops after sunset.

Two impacts with this system will be the heavy rainfall that may result in localized flooding and the ice accumulations. Total rainfall amounts between Wednesday and Thursday night will range between one inch to three inches with locally higher amounts possible towards Lake Cumberland and Dale Hollow Lake. Ice accumulations from the freezing rain Thursday into early Friday morning will range depending on location:

0.00″ to 0.10″ of ice accumulations can be expected for Clinton and Russell counties in Kentucky and Clay, Macon and Sumner counties in Tennessee.

0.10″ to 0.25″ of ice accumulations can be expected for Adair, Allen, Barren, southern Butler, Cumberland, southern Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, eastern Todd and Warren counties in Kentucky and Roberston county in Tennessee.

0.25″ to 0.50″ of ice accumulations with locally higher amounts possible as well as up to 1″ of sleet/snow accumulations of snow can be expected for Breckinridge, northern Butler, Christian, northern Edmonson, Grayson, Green, Hardin, Hart, Hopkins, Larue, Muhlenberg, McLean, Ohio, Larue, Taylor and western Todd, counties in Kentucky.

As of 8 a.m. on Wednesday, this is the ice accumulation forecast for south central Kentucky. (WBKO)

Friday morning will start off with freezing rain exiting the region with some light snow showers possible for Friday. The morning commute will likely be with poor conditions due to icy roads and crews working on road conditions as well as possible power outages - especially the further north and west you go. Friday will be a cold day with mostly cloudy skies and highs only in the low 30s along with a brisk northerly wind. Friday night stays cold as lows plummet in the low teens - and with the northerly wind overnight, wind chills (feels like temperatures) will be in the single digits! Saturday will be another cold day, but temperatures will recover some as ample sunshine can be expected. Highs will be in the mid 30s with a light wind. The 40s return for daytime highs on Sunday with continued sunshine and southwesterly winds. Next week will feature more seasonable conditions after a colder Monday that features highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain. Breezy and warm. High 57. Low 40. Winds S at 19 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with AM rain and PM wintry mix. Breezy and colder. AM High 42. Low 24. Winds N at 13 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. AM Stray snow showers possible. High 33. Low 13. Winds N at 10 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 48

Normal Low: 29

Record High Today: 73 (2016)

Record Low Today: -20 (1951)

Sunrise: 6:47 a.m.

Sunset: 5:12 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 66)

Pollen Count: N/A

Mold Count: Low (621 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: N/A

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 65

Yesterday’s Low: 26

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.13″)

Yearly Precip: 5.52″ (+1.75″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Monthly Snowfall: 10.3″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.3″

