Funding to help low-income Kentuckians pay heating bills

Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky will receive federal funding to help low-income residents pay their heating and cooling bills.

The governor says the more than $1.5 million coming to the state is from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

He says it’s the first installment of a five-year investment in the energy assistance program provided by the bipartisan infrastructure law.

State Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander says the program provides support beyond heating and cooling. It also provides crisis assistance, weatherization and other vital services.

