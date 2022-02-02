Future Scottsville K9 Officer picks name from the public’s suggestions

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Last week, we told you about the Scottsville Police Department needing the public’s help naming their newest K-9.

On Wednesday, the puppy got to chose her own name from the public’s top three suggestions.

Scottsville Police Department partnered with Jason Hanley at OnPoint K9 to breed our current K9 (Morgan) with a Belgian... Posted by Scottsville Police Department on Wednesday, January 26, 2022

The department had narrowed it down to three name options, Nova, Echo, and Liberty. On Wednesday morning, officers put each name option in cups and set them on the floor inside Alpha Pet Boarding. Then, the pup ran over to one of the cups, knocking over the one with the name of ‘Nova’ inside.

The newest K9 officer, now named Nova, is an eight-week-old female Belgian Malinois.

Officer Williams spoke on becoming the next K9 handler for the department.

“That’s what I’ve wanted to do when I got into law enforcement. So that’s a goal of mine since I’ve come to the Scottsville Police Department,” said Williams.

Williams says it was fun to involve the community in naming the puppy.

“We thought it’d be kind of cool to let her choose her own name and, and let the public input, kind of see what they want to want those names out. So let the public kind of have their say in what her name would be because this is a community dog, taxpayer dog. So we wanted the community to be involved as well when picking her name,” adds Williams.

The department partnered with OnPoint K9 to breed their current K9 Officer, Morgan, with a Belgian Malinois owned by the trainer.

