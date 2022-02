BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Another Super Tuesday saw loads of high school action across the hardwoods. Check out those game highlights!

Final (Boys):

South Warren 64

Christian County 46

Final (Girls):

South Warren 49

Logan County 40

Final

Bowling Green 75

Allen County-Scottsville 36

Final (Boys)

Todd County Central 51

Warren East 48

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.