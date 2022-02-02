Advertisement

Meteorologist talks importance, safety, and preparations tips for upcoming winter weather

Snow and ice on road
Snow and ice on road(wbko)
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With the upcoming potential for winter weather, it’s important to understand the most significant impacts.

An Ice Storm Warning has already been issued for many counties in the WBKO viewing area. This means that a quarter of an inch or more of accumulated ice is possible. WBKO News spoke with a warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Paducah for more information.

Christine Wielgo said that the potential for significant impacts increases when a quarter of an inch or more of ice builds up. It can increase the amount of weight on power lines, power poles, and tree branches by several pounds, ultimately causing them to collapse. This is usually the main cause for power outages in winter storms.

In addition, roads are expected to be slippery. “It’s a whole different ballgame because you really can’t gain traction on ice. And it is just that much more dangerous when you’re trying to drive in it and when you try to walk on it. It doesn’t take a whole lot of ice for roads to become treacherous and that’s what people don’t think realize,” she added.

Wielgo, as well as many other professionals and state officials, stated that it’s best to stay indoors if you can. If you have to drive through Thursday evening into Friday morning, it’s recommended that you have an extra blanket, food, and a first aid kit in case you get stuck.

