Senator McConnell announces federal funding to clean up orphaned oil, gas wells

Senator Mitch McConnell(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (WBKO) - U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced the Department of Interior will provide Kentucky with $103,981,000 to clean up orphaned oil and gas wells.

According to McConnell, Kentucky has more than 14,000 orphaned well sites – some of the most in the United States, accounting for nearly 18% of the national total.

“The abandoned oil and gas wells littered across Kentucky are a liability to our Commonwealth, providing no jobs or output. This is a problem in nearly every county, but until now, our local governments have not had the funding required to complete cleanup projects on a large scale,” said McConnell. “With today’s funding announcement, Kentucky communities will have the necessary resources to launch new cleanup projects and create Kentucky jobs. I supported last year’s landmark bipartisan infrastructure bill precisely because of programs like this that fund solutions to the long-overlooked problems affecting the Commonwealth.”

