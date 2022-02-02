Southern Kentucky Electric Companies prepare for potential winter storm

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Southern Kentuckians might have enjoyed the sun on Tuesday, but as WBKO’s meteorologists have been reporting, the sunshine is not gonna stick around for as long as you might want.

Officials want to remind the public it only takes a quarter of an inch of ice to bring a tree limb down, and this storm threat potential is exactly why utility and electric crews have begun preparing for the worst.

Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation and Farmer’s Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation have been assembling extras crews, gathering needed supplies, and making sure each crew member has their personal protective equipment.

“We have placed additional crews on call beginning on Wednesday through Saturday, crews are spending today and tomorrow making sure that their trucks are in good working order and well-stocked, as well as making sure that their personal protective equipment is organized,” said Caralyne Pennington, Director of Member and Public Communications at Farmer’s RECC.

Pennington is not alone in the fight. Warren RECC is also making sure their crews are prepared.

“We always make sure that our maintenance is complete that our materials are in order that the trucks are gassed up and ready to roll and we are ready for this storm,” said Kim Phelps, Senior Director of Communications and Public Relations. “We hope it doesn’t come, but in the event that it does, we will be ready to work on any outages that come.”

On top of their crew preparing, the two recommend you prepare at home for a potential outage.

“If our members or one of their family members require life support equipment, such as a respirator or a CPAP, that requires electricity, we want to make sure that they have an alternative plan in place to make sure that they can meet their medical needs if there is an extended power outage,” said Pennington.

The companies recommend you get your flashlights and batteries ready, as well as go for a grocery run for food and water, while they try their best to restore power.

“We are preparing to help our other family members in the state or other cooperative family members in the state if they need to come here and help us if we need to help them,” said Phelps. “Of course, our first priority is our own members, but we’ll make sure that everyone has power as soon as possible and as safely as possible.”

WRECC’s family members are companies like Farmer’s RECC and Bowling Green Municipal Utilities.

BGMU says they also are prepared for when the storm hits.

“Any time a weather event is predicted, BGMU is prepared to respond,” said Christy Twyman, Customer Relations and Communications Manager for BGMU. “We keep our vehicles fueled, ensure necessary materials are available, and closely monitor the system for outages.”

All three companies ask you to turn to their website and social media accounts to report an outage, or to follow continuous updates.

Click here for Farmer’s RECC, here for WRECC, and here for BGMU.

