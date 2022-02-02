TBI investigating officer-involved shooting near Kentucky border
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PORTLAND, TN (WBKO) - Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported they responded to an officer involved shooting near the Tennessee-Kentucky border on Tuesday night.
According to TBI agents, the shooting occurred on Payne Road, near Portland, Tennessee and involved officers from Simpson County, Kentucky.
We will have more as this story develops.
