Advertisement

TBI investigating officer-involved shooting near Kentucky border

Shooting
Shooting(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, TN (WBKO) - Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported they responded to an officer involved shooting near the Tennessee-Kentucky border on Tuesday night.

According to TBI agents, the shooting occurred on Payne Road, near Portland, Tennessee and involved officers from Simpson County, Kentucky.

We will have more as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain Wednesday switches to a wintry mix Thursday!
Messy Weather Next Two Days!
Multiple units respond to trailer fire
Multiple units respond to trailer fire in Warren County
First Alert Weather Days Wednesday and Thursday
Big System Arrives Mid-week!
Fayette County and two other central Kentucky counties started 2022 among the counties with the...
Which Ky. counties had biggest COVID-19 case surge in January?
Cara Bishop
Hart County native to release single on Valentine’s Day

Latest News

Tracking heavy rain and freezing rain on Thursday in south central Kentucky!
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, ice to impact south central Kentucky this week
Senator Mitch McConnell
Senator McConnell announces federal funding to clean up orphaned oil, gas wells
Gov. Andy Beshear
Funding to help low-income Kentuckians pay heating bills
Electric Companies Prepare for Potential Winter Storm
Electric Companies Prepare for Potential Winter Storm