Timeline on trailers in Bowling Green for tornado survivors unclear

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last week, Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY) announced that the state had purchased 200 trailers for tornado survivors to temporarily live in.

It was previously announced that the trailers would be placed in areas hardest hit including Mayfield, Dawson Springs, Bremen and Bowling Green.

“The need in Bowling Green is so great. We have an affordable housing shortage... and a rental property shortage. This is going to help so many people who are not sure what their options are going to be,” said Representative Patti Minter during the January 27 announcement.

Trailers have already been delivered to Mayfield and Dawson Springs for families to temporarily live in while they rebuild.

“Two communities that don’t have any other options. There are no other apartment complexes left in Mayfield and Dawson and then the closest other towns there are really 45 minutes away, making it a really tough option,” said Beshear. “We placed 16 families total in travel trailers right now, starting in the towns where every option was wiped out.”

WBKO News asked Beshear when the trailers would be in Bowling Green, as previously announced, and where they would go. He said first, they are working to see if they can get families here in other temporary housing first.

“A lot of the work being done right now is-- can we place somebody in a place they can be at for more than six months, even up to a year? Where that’s not possible, or where we can get people on their property is where we look at those travel trailers. So the process is currently ongoing,” expressed Beshear.

Beshear believes the state will need double the amount of trailers.

“Right now, the legislature wants us to come with each request and they want to run a separate bill through for each expenditure,” he explained. “What we’ve asked, because we need some flexibility, and we need to move faster than that-- is that they prescribe a fund, which they overall did, but then then then provide the uses in which we can use it to where we can move faster to help Bowling Green and other communities.”

While Beshear couldn’t give a direct answer on a timeline for when and if the trailers would arrive in Bowling Green, he said they could be an option for residents if they don’t have anything else.

“Bowling Green has a few more options there than towns that were virtually wiped out. But where that won’t work, where we can get people back on their plots themselves as they’re rebuilt? Yes, travel trailers will be an option.”

Officials are working directly with school districts to get in touch with families who might be having trouble finding temporary housing, officials have stated.

“A lot of them are staged here to be moved around the Commonwealth. So we look forward to getting families in as quickly as we can. But again, only if it’s the best option for them,” expressed Beshear.

