VIDEO: Officials seek answers in Adair County hit and run

Hit and run in Adair County
Hit and run in Adair County(Adair County Sheriff's Office)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ADAIR COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Adair County officials are looking for information after a hit and run was caught on camera.

The sheriff’s office has obtained surveillance footage from the incident. In the video, you see a large white truck speed up from behind and hit another truck that is trying to turn. This happened on Kentucky 80 East, also known as Russell Road, around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The vehicle in question should have extensive damage to the front end.

If anyone sees a vehicle matching the description of the white Chevy with a service bed in the attached video, please contact the Sheriff’s Office or Adair County E911 at 270-634-6464.

