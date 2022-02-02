Advertisement

Wendy’s breakfast is heating up with new chicken biscuit

The sandwich features a fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with honey infused with habanero...
The sandwich features a fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with honey infused with habanero peppers, served on a fluffy buttermilk biscuit.(Hand-out | The Wendy's Company)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Wendy’s is heating up their breakfast menu with a new Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit.

The sandwich features a fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with honey infused with habanero peppers, served on a fluffy buttermilk biscuit.

It’s a spicier version of the original honey butter chicken biscuit.

“As the Queen of Spice, we’re constantly looking for new ways to upgrade our already famous spicy chicken sandwich, and our talented culinary team knew we could bring the Hot Honey trend to the table in a way no one else could,” said Carl Loredo, Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy’s Company.

Wendy’s launched its breakfast menu nearly two years ago, but this is the first new addition since then.

The fast-food chain is also releasing a Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich to its Made to Crave menu, which launched in 2019.

It’s a fried chicken breast with melted pepper jack cheese, topped with bacon, crispy pickles and drizzled with hot honey sauce.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting in Portland, involving Simpson County officers.
Simpson County deputies involved in shooting near Kentucky border
Rain Wednesday switches to a wintry mix Thursday!
Messy Weather Next Two Days!
Multiple units respond to trailer fire
Multiple units respond to trailer fire in Warren County
Cara Bishop
Hart County native to release single on Valentine’s Day
Fayette County and two other central Kentucky counties started 2022 among the counties with the...
Which Ky. counties had biggest COVID-19 case surge in January?

Latest News

FILE - Actor Michael K. Williams poses for a portrait at the Beverly Hilton during the 2016...
4 charged in overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams
FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...
Parkland school shooter’s penalty trial delayed again
A street sign warns drivers of ice prevention operations on highways ahead of winter weather in...
Winter storm packing snow, freezing rain moves across US
Elon Musk announced the new service, Starlink Premium, which starts at $500 per month.
SpaceX announces internet service that will cost $500 per month
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
LIVE: White House COVID Response Team holds briefing as more nations ease restrictions