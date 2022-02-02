‘Worst case scenario’ for KYTC as they prepare to salt roads ahead of ice storm

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With the rain falling on Wednesday and conditions getting worse into Thursday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says it is going to be difficult to salt with these conditions.

KYTC District 3 got fresh deliveries of salt in to prepare them for the winter storm, but they said they cannot salt until the rain stops and switches over to freezing rain or sleet.

“A lot of times we have to be more reactive than proactive when we get into a storm system like this, but we are ready to go,” said Wes Watt, KYTC District 3 Public Information Officer. “We will be responding as soon as we are able to and we’re going to send everybody we have out.”

Watt said the wind, water, and traffic combined will just blow the salt off the roads.

“We can’t just go out and throw salt on the roadway prior to the event because the wind and the water in the traffic will just blow it all off the roadway,” said Watt. “It doesn’t just automatically stick to the roadway, it has to have something to stick to. When we have snow or sleet, freezing rain, or ice on the roadway, the salt will stick to that and then we’ll begin the melting process. So we have to wait until that occurs.”

Watt encourages drivers to stay up to date with the forecast and road conditions, and take this winter storm seriously.

“We are going to do everything we can to make the roads as safe as we can, as fast as we can,” said Watt. “But it takes time. It’s not something that we can just wave a magic wand and clear all the roads and have dry pavement. That just doesn’t happen. It takes hours and hours of hard work from a lot of people who are out working in very hazardous weather conditions. It’s cold, and driving conditions are hazardous for them too.”

WBKO News will keep you up to date on road conditions and closings.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.