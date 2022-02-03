Auto repair experts give tips on preparing your vehicle for ice storm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we head into the storm, auto repair experts have some safety tips you should know.

The biggest recommendation is to just stay off the roads as much as possible.

If you work a job where you still have to go in, auto experts say a tarp can be used to keep your car from icing over, and you won’t have to fight an iced door handle.

Edward Tackett with AAA Tire and Auto said if you have to drive during icy weather, make sure you check your air pressure and tread.

“Probably the biggest thing we’ve seen, especially with our last ice storm, was vehicles with worn tires that had gone off the road, maybe caused some suspension damage, busted tires, busted wheels. Minor collision damage,” Tackett said.

That can lead to potentially pricey repairs. Another suggestion is to “winterize” your car before a storm by checking all of your car’s fluid levels.

“Being in colder weather does put a load on the engines’ systems,” Tackett said.

There also some things you can do if your car ices over.

“Dipping your key in a mixture of water and alcohol or isopropyl, just a little bit, it will actually dissolve that ice when the key is inserted and you can actually get in a lot easier,” AAA fleet manager Jed Bowles said.

Bowles said one thing you don’t want to do is put hot or even boiling water on your car. But, as they say, when in doubt, just wait it out.

“We do a lot of unlocks for frozen doors. It’s an issue because the ice covers everything,” Bowles said.

They also said if you don’t have a tarp to put over your car, you could even use cardboard over your windshield and on your door handles as a safe alternative.

