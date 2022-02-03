Advertisement

Bowling Green man arrested for 150 counts of child pornography

William Bennett Mug
William Bennett Mug(Warren County Regional Jail)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man is in the Warren County Regional Jail charged with possession of numerous images of child sexual porn.

According to an arrest citation, William R. Bennett, 35, was arrested on 150 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Detective Tim Buss of the Bowling Green Police Department was assigned to review numerous CyberTips reported by Google on January 24.

Through the investigation, the CyberTips reviewed by police contained more than 150 images and videos depicting nude girls between the ages of 6 and 11 being sexually assaulted or posing in a sexual manner.

Police determined through a Google Search Warrant, Bennett owned the account associated with the images, the arrest citation said.

Bennett was located and taken into custody by BGPD on Wednesday on an unrelated arrest warrant. He agreed to speak with Detective Buss after being advised of his Miranda Rights.

“Bennett admitted to being the owner of the Google accounts under investigation and admitted to intentionally obtaining and (viewing) material which depicted minors engaged in various sex acts,” Buss said in the citation.

Bennett is being held in the Warren County Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.

Bennett’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 9, 2022 with Hon. Kimberly Geoghegan in Warren District Court.

