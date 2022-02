BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Butler County stabbing case is heading to the grand jury

According to court documents, Tiffany Swift of Cromwell was arrested and charged with one count of murder after police say she fatally stabbed Trenton Howard of Morgantown on January 20.

She was taken to the Butler County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

