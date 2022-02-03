Advertisement

Deputies: Elderly Florida man dead after being shot, run over by own vehicle in parking lot

By Travis Leder
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) - Deputies in Florida have arrested two people after a 78-year-old man was killed in a parking lot after picking up a prescription.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Javonne White and 25-year-old Jasmine Munro were charged with first-degree murder and carjacking with a firearm in the death of Uken Cummings.

Investigators said Cummings was gunned down on Sunday at a CVS Pharmacy in Orlando.

The 78-year-old was returning to his Mercedes when the two suspects shot him and took his keys, deputies said.

Cummings was then run over as the vehicle backed up into him, and he was run over again when the driver left the scene.

Javonne White (left) and Jasmine Munro (right) are accused of murder in the death of...
Javonne White (left) and Jasmine Munro (right) are accused of murder in the death of 78-year-old Uken Cummings (middle).(Orange County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies arrested the suspects Thursday, and they are being held at the county jail.

The sheriff’s office said Cummings was a retired hospital security professional from New York.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Injury accident
One dead after accident involving a deputy near the Bypass
Officer involved shooting in Portland, involving Simpson County officers.
Simpson County deputies involved in shooting near Kentucky border
We have two impactful headlines with this forecast: heavy rain that may result in flooding and...
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, ice to impact south central Kentucky this week
Nicholas Malley
Crime Stoppers: Armed Robbery
Ice Storm WARNING up for Bowling Green and points NW
Rain Switches to a Wintry MESS Thursday!

Latest News

This 2012 colorized electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of...
Study identifies virulent HIV variant unrecognized for years
Police investigate shooting on Dishman Lane.
Juvenile arrested after man shot, killed inside Dishman Lane home
President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday about the cancer "moonshot" initiative. (CNN, POOL)
LIVE: Biden in NYC: Nation must come together to end gun violence
A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
Islamic State leader killed as US attacks Syria hideout
Massive ice storm cripples traffic by air, road and rail.
Winter storm slams U.S., massive flights delays