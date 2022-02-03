FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain and ice accumulations for south central Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday had soaking rains that brought over an inch of rainfall for some. Today will feature another day of moderate to heavy rain possible along with winter weather; especially later in the day!

Freezing rain will move into the region based on the times posted inside the different colored lines. Note that roads won't immediately be icy, but elevated surfaces will see ice first. (WBKO)

Temperatures start off on Thursday in the mid-to-upper 30s and low 40s with rain showers increasing in coverage. Freezing rain will start just before daybreak in our west-northwest counties (Breckinridge, Christian, Hopkins, McLean, Ohio and Todd counties) and progress eastward through the day. Specific timing of when rain changes over to freezing rain is still somewhat uncertain (we know it will happen in the evening hours for Bowling Green), but nonetheless, this will make travel most difficult Thursday evening, Thursday night and Friday morning. Areas to the southeast (Adair, Clinton, Cumberland, Metcalfe, Monroe and Russell counties) will see rain for the bulk of Thursday before freezing rain develops well after sunset.

Two impacts with this system will be the heavy rainfall that may result in localized flooding and the ice accumulations. Total rainfall amounts today into this evening will range between one inch to two inches with locally higher amounts possible towards Lake Cumberland and Dale Hollow Lake. Ice accumulations from the freezing rain Thursday into early Friday morning will range depending on location as well as mixture of sleet/light snow:

0.00″ to 0.10″ of ice accumulations can be expected for southern Allen, Clinton, Cumberland, Monroe and Russell counties in Kentucky and Clay, Macon and Sumner counties in Tennessee.

0.10″ to 0.25″ of ice accumulations can be expected for Adair, central and northern Allen, Barren, central and southern Butler, Cumberland, Edmonson, Green, Hart, eastern Larue, Logan, Metcalfe, Simpson, Taylor, eastern Todd and Warren counties in Kentucky and Roberston county in Tennessee. Total sleet/snow accumulations for these locations will be under 0.5″.

0.25″ to 0.50″ of ice accumulations with locally higher amounts possible as well as 0.5″-1.5″ of sleet/snow accumulations of snow can be expected for Breckinridge, northern Butler, Christian, Grayson, Hardin, Hopkins, western Larue, Muhlenberg, McLean, Ohio, and western Todd, counties in Kentucky.

This will make travel the most hazardous Thursday night into Friday morning. Download the WBKO First Alert Weather app so you will be alerted on closings, conditions and forecast updates!

Lighter amounts are expected to the southeast while higher amounts are to be expected to the northwest. (WBKO)

Friday morning will start off with freezing rain exiting the region with some light snow showers possible for Friday. The morning commute will likely be with poor conditions due to icy roads and crews working on road conditions as well as possible power outages - especially the further north and west you go. Friday will be a cold day with mostly cloudy skies and highs only in the low 30s along with a brisk northerly wind. Friday night stays cold as lows plummet in the low teens - and with the northerly wind overnight, wind chills (feels like temperatures) will be in the single digits! Saturday will be another cold day, but temperatures will recover some as ample sunshine can be expected. Highs will be in the mid 30s with a light wind. The 40s return for daytime highs on Sunday with continued sunshine and southwesterly winds. Next week will feature more seasonable conditions after a colder Monday that features highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Cloudy with AM rain and PM wintry mix. Breezy and colder. AM High 40. Low 24. Winds N at 13 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. AM Stray snow showers possible. High 33. Low 13. Winds N at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold. High 35. Low 17. Winds NE at 5 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 48

Normal Low: 29

Record High Today: 73 (2020)

Record Low Today: -18 (1951)

Sunrise: 6:46 a.m.

Sunset: 5:13 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 13)

Pollen Count: N/A

Mold Count: Low (707 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: N/A

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 55

Yesterday’s Low: 38

Yesterday’s Precip: 1.07″

Monthly Precip: 1.07″ (+0.81″)

Yearly Precip: 6.59″ (+2.69″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Monthly Snowfall: 10.3″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.3″

