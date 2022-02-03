Advertisement

Five Purples sign Letters of Intent on National Signing Day

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green faithful literally packed itself together on National Signing Day.

Students, staff and friends crammed together inside of the Purples’ fieldhouse to watch five athletes sign their National Letters on Intent on Wednesday morning.

Elizabeth Richey, Savannah Jones and Leah Jackson all signed their letters together in one ceremony. Richey and Jones both signed to play softball for Brescia University. Jackson signed to play women’s lacrosse for Centre College.

Richey says playing four more years with her friend and teammate was a “no-brainer” when factoring her decision to play for Brescia.

“Once we showed up there together, we were like, ‘We’ve got to be partners. We’ve got to be roommates,’” Richey said.

The thought didn’t hit Jones right away, but once it did, she says everything locked together.

“It was just a coincidence. Like, we showed up on our visit the same day, and I really just don’t think I could do it without her. She’s been my partner in crime,” Jones said.

Football standouts Jeremiah Lightfoot and Brad Gurley signed their letters in a subsequent ceremony. Both former defensive linemen for the Purples, the two signed to play football together at Eastern Kentucky. The pair’s efforts helped Bowling Green win the 2020 5A State Championship.

Lightfoot, who first committed, had Gurley later follow in his steps. Unsurprisingly, their bond and friendship factored into one another playing together for EKU.

“It should, it’s actually, it should just be a good thing because both of us on the field at the same time, it’s like some believable,” Gurley said.

“Being here. It’s always been like, of course, it’s always been a tradition thing. So, going there, it’s a traditional thing. So we already were both used to it. Everything is basically the same,” Lightfoot said.

Amario Wilson recently committed to play football for Murray State via Twitter. The school tells WBKO that there will be a spring ceremony for him and basketball star LynKaylah James, who is undecided, on a date to be announced.

