Fountain Square Players presents “Love, Sex and the IRS” at SKYPAC

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For their first mainstage show this year, Fountain Square Players will present Love, Sex and the IRS.

“February is the season of love, and it’s also the beginning of tax season,” Jeff Moore, the director of the play said. “So we thought this was an excellent production that we can do.”

Moore described the show as a zany comedy set in the 1980s involving two men who are roommates. One of the roommates has been filling out their taxes for about four years and claiming the other roommate as his wife to save money. It all comes to a head when the IRS comes to meet the pair.

“It’s very much a comedy. We’ve had a lot of fun,” Moore said. “We’ve been in rehearsal since about the middle of December, and there are points where the cast tickles themselves, which is always a good sign.”

Tickets are now on sale for Love Sex and the IRS on theskypac.com/shows. The show will be presented at SKyPAC’s Carol Wedge Blackbox Theater on February 25, 26 and 27. For more information, you can visit Fountain Square Player’s Facebook Page.

