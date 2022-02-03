Advertisement

Four South Warren Spartans sign NLI on National Signing Day

By Brett Alper
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Almost two months after winning the Class 5A State Championship, four South Warren football players signed their Letters of Intent to play football at the next level.

Preston Parks signed on to play football and baseball for Lindsey Wilson College, the Blue Raiders won the NAIA National Championship in 2020.

“It’s always been our dream with like our class of 22 It’s always been our dream is to go play collegiate ball and you know, we’re all doing it now.” Said Parks.

Jaden Stephens will play defensive back for the Kentucky Christian University Knights. For Stephens, he is playing college football after almost quitting it all together to play soccer.

“It’s gonna mean a lot because I’ve been grinding this course since I was little. I took a little break, but, you know, I had to get back to it” Said Stephens.

Tyler Snell and Zack Goodwin are both heading off to Georgetown College, they’re both thankful to not head off to college by themselves.

“If I need some I know he’ll be right there with me. And if he needs something, I’ll be there for him. It’s just great” said Snell.

“It’s really good to play with somebody you know, because you’re a little bit more comfortable when you’re there because you have somebody that you know, personally,” Goodwin said. “It’s a lot easier, as well as you get to meet new people.”

