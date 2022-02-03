Governor Beshear gives a hefty check to Bowling Green for affordable housing

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear was in town Wednesday afternoon for several events, including the presentation of checks to the city of Bowling Green that will serve several different purposes, including affordable housing for $1 million.

“The pandemic highlighted the need for safe and sanitary living conditions,” Beshear said “And then devastating tornadoes destroyed more than 500 affordable housing units displacing families and making the need even greater”.

The new development will be located on Brownslock Road and the Old Barren River Road. the main target will be those of low to moderate-income with 10 units in all.

“This money comes from what we call a CDBG block grant which is administered through our Department of Local Government. The city is gonna use these funds to build one track Lex and three duplexes for affordable housing in this community” the Governor said.

The Governor also presented a nearly $5.3 million check to the city for three water utilities in Warren and Edmonson that will go towards improving drinking water and sewer systems.

The funding comes from the Better Kentucky Plan’s $250 million Cleaner Water Program and is estimated to create approximately 3,800 jobs across the state.

“As our economy stays on fire, Warren and Edmonson counties will use these investments to build a better Kentucky, providing additional opportunity for economic and residential growth,” Beshear said, “The last few months have been challenging for our folks hit by the December storms, but these funds will help move us forward and ensure access to clean water, a basic human right.”

Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA), $250 million was appropriated at the close of the 2021 General Assembly through a bi-partisan agreement for clean drinking water and wastewater grants to fund projects across Kentucky.

