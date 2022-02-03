How to safely heat your home if your power goes out

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The state is preparing for a potentially damaging ice storm. Power outages are very likely across the state as the weight of all the ice causes trees and power lines to fall.

That means many families will have to turn to other ways to heat their homes, but there are some safety risks to that.

The CDC says each year, more than 400 Americans die from unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning, and more than 20,000 visit the emergency room, with more than 4,000 hospitalized.

The Lexington Fire Department said it is a real risk, especially when the power goes out, and people get desperate.

If it’s not done properly, a silent danger can be very harmful.

MORE COVERAGE:

“The bad thing about carbon monoxide, we call it the silent killer, is colorless, odorless, and tasteless,” Lexington Fire Captain Steve Lewis said.

While carbon monoxide poisoning is a threat year-round, the Lexington Fire Department hopes simple reminders can save lives ahead of this potentially crippling ice storm.

“Home generators, keep them outside away from windows and doors, at least 20 feet from your home. Don’t use gas grills, stove tops, or charcoal grills to heat your home. Those produce large amounts of carbon monoxide,” Lewis said.

The CDC said infants, the elderly, and people with chronic heart disease are the most at risk. Symptoms can come on pretty fast.

“When you start having symptoms, usually tired, hot, exhausted type stuff, you’ve already been poisoned by the gas and it’s usually too late,” Lewis said.

The department said when using space heaters, keep a clear three-foot radius around them. It’s also important to make sure you have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

On the flip side of the risks and dangers of heating your home, there are dangers of staying there without heat. During last year’s storms that knocked out power for days in many areas, two people died from hypothermia in Boyd County.

State emergency officials said they will be working with local agencies to do welfare checks throughout the storm.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.