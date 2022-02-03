Kentucky braces for major winter storm

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency as Kentuckians brace for a winter storm expected to produce layers of ice.

State office buildings were ordered closed Thursday.

Beshear says the storm could cause “extremely dangerous” conditions.

He says the potential ice accumulations could result in power outages for many Kentuckians.

The storm is expected to start with rain, complicating the state’s response.

It means roads couldn’t be treated with brine and rock salt because the rain would wash it away.

Beshear says the storm could make travel “difficult to impossible” at some times in parts of the state.

