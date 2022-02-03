Advertisement

Kentucky braces for major winter storm

Gov. Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency in Kentucky on Feb. 2 ahead of potentially...
Gov. Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency in Kentucky on Feb. 2 ahead of potentially severe winter weather.(Office of Gov. Andy Beshear)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency as Kentuckians brace for a winter storm expected to produce layers of ice.

State office buildings were ordered closed Thursday.

Beshear says the storm could cause “extremely dangerous” conditions.

He says the potential ice accumulations could result in power outages for many Kentuckians.

The storm is expected to start with rain, complicating the state’s response.

It means roads couldn’t be treated with brine and rock salt because the rain would wash it away.

Beshear says the storm could make travel “difficult to impossible” at some times in parts of the state.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Injury accident
Police respond to injury accident involving a deputy, one person sent to hospital
Officer involved shooting in Portland, involving Simpson County officers.
Simpson County deputies involved in shooting near Kentucky border
We have two impactful headlines with this forecast: heavy rain that may result in flooding and...
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, ice to impact south central Kentucky this week
Nicholas Malley
Crime Stoppers: Armed Robbery
Ice Storm WARNING up for Bowling Green and points NW
Rain Switches to a Wintry MESS Thursday!

Latest News

Tracking heavy rain and freezing rain in south central Kentucky.
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, ice to impact south central Kentucky!
Tiffany Swift, 25 of Ohio Co. arrested for murder in Butler Co.
Butler County stabbing case goes to grand jury
City of BG Temporarily Stops Issuing Multi-Family Building Permits in Hard Hit Areas
City of BG Temporarily Stops Issuing Multi-Family Building Permits in Hard Hit Areas
Beshear: Timeline on Trailers in Bowling green Unclear as Officials Work with Survivors
Beshear: Timeline on Trailers in Bowling green Unclear as Officials Work with Survivors