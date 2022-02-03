Advertisement

Kentucky to receive nearly $104M to clean up abandoned wells

Oil well
Oil well(MGN Images)
By Associated Press and Allie Hennard
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials say Kentucky will receive almost $104 million in federal funding to help clean up abandoned oil and gas wells around the state.

The funding will come from the Department of the Interior through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday in a statement that cleanup activities will help improve air and water quality while creating Kentucky jobs. He says the funding will give Kentucky communities the resources needed to launch new cleanup projects.

Gov. Andy Beshear says there are more than 14,000 documented orphan wells in Kentucky, and the funding will help the state make progress in locating and capping them.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Injury accident
One dead after accident involving a deputy near the Bypass
Officer involved shooting in Portland, involving Simpson County officers.
Simpson County deputies involved in shooting near Kentucky border
We have two impactful headlines with this forecast: heavy rain that may result in flooding and...
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, ice to impact south central Kentucky this week
Nicholas Malley
Crime Stoppers: Armed Robbery
Ice Storm WARNING up for Bowling Green and points NW
Rain Switches to a Wintry MESS Thursday!

Latest News

Love, Sex and the IRS
Fountain Square Players presents “Love, Sex and the IRS” at SKYPAC
William Bennett Mug
Bowling Green man arrested for 150 counts of child pornography
Whiskey sales rise post pandemic
Cheers: Whiskey sales start comeback in bars, restaurants
1
Police investigate shooting on Dishman Lane