Kentucky to receive nearly $104M to clean up abandoned wells

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials say Kentucky will receive almost $104 million in federal funding to help clean up abandoned oil and gas wells around the state.

The funding will come from the Department of the Interior through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday in a statement that cleanup activities will help improve air and water quality while creating Kentucky jobs. He says the funding will give Kentucky communities the resources needed to launch new cleanup projects.

Gov. Andy Beshear says there are more than 14,000 documented orphan wells in Kentucky, and the funding will help the state make progress in locating and capping them.

