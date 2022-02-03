Lady Toppers Host Charlotte on Thursday Afternoon

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball will host Charlotte on Thursday in E.A. Diddle Arena. Game time is set for 2 p.m. which is a change from the originally scheduled 6:30 p.m.

Game Info

WKU (14-6, 7-2 C-USA) vs. Charlotte (9-7, 5-1 C-USA)

Thursday, Feb. 3 | 2 p.m.

Bowling Green, Ky. | E.A. Diddle Arena

Watch (ESPN+) | Listen (ESPN 102.7) | Live Stats

Game Notes

About the Lady Toppers

WKU will be looking to bounce back after a tough weekend on the road at UAB and Middle Tennessee last week.

The Lady Toppers’ defense has been strong this season. WKU has 237 steals on the season, the 11th most in the nation, and their 11.8 steals per game is 12th in the NCAA. Both of those marks lead C-USA. WKU is also forcing 21.75 turnovers per game which is the 16th best rate in the country. The Lady Toppers are holding opponents to 27.0 percent from the perimeter which is 36th nationally.

On the offensive side, WKU shares the ball at a high rate, notching 300 assists on the season which leads C-USA and is 52nd in the country. The Lady Toppers are the conference’s highest scoring team, putting up 72.4 points per game. WKU is efficient on offense, leading the conference in 3-point field goal percentage (33.8%) and is second in the league in field goal percentage (43.7%).

Abdelgawad is the second leading scorer in C-USA, averaging 20.1 points per game, good for the 21st highest rate in the nation. Her 403 total points scored on the season leads the league and is 15th nationally. Her 53 steals are second in the conference and is 23rd among all NCAA players. She’s shooting 54.8 percent from the field on the season, which is second overall in the conference and the top percentage for a C-USA guard.

WKU has five true freshmen on the roster and the rookies have made an impact. The freshmen are scoring 54.2 percent of WKU’s points through 20 games. Meredith is leading the way, averaging 13.1 points per game and Alexis Mead is behind her with an 11.0 points per game average.

Meredith’s 41 steals this season is the fifth most in C-USA and she’s the top freshman scorer in the league. Mead has 71 assists on the season, the most of any freshman in the league and the fifth most overall.

Abdelgawad is the lone senior and upperclassman for WKU. The Lady Toppers are the only team in Conference USA with only one upperclassman. All other teams have at least four.