Lady Toppers Host Charlotte on Thursday Afternoon
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball will host Charlotte on Thursday in E.A. Diddle Arena. Game time is set for 2 p.m. which is a change from the originally scheduled 6:30 p.m.
Game Info
WKU (14-6, 7-2 C-USA) vs. Charlotte (9-7, 5-1 C-USA)
Thursday, Feb. 3 | 2 p.m.
Bowling Green, Ky. | E.A. Diddle Arena
Watch (ESPN+) | Listen (ESPN 102.7) | Live Stats
About the Lady Toppers
- WKU will be looking to bounce back after a tough weekend on the road at UAB and Middle Tennessee last week.
- The Lady Toppers’ defense has been strong this season. WKU has 237 steals on the season, the 11th most in the nation, and their 11.8 steals per game is 12th in the NCAA. Both of those marks lead C-USA. WKU is also forcing 21.75 turnovers per game which is the 16th best rate in the country. The Lady Toppers are holding opponents to 27.0 percent from the perimeter which is 36th nationally.
- On the offensive side, WKU shares the ball at a high rate, notching 300 assists on the season which leads C-USA and is 52nd in the country. The Lady Toppers are the conference’s highest scoring team, putting up 72.4 points per game. WKU is efficient on offense, leading the conference in 3-point field goal percentage (33.8%) and is second in the league in field goal percentage (43.7%).
- Abdelgawad is the second leading scorer in C-USA, averaging 20.1 points per game, good for the 21st highest rate in the nation. Her 403 total points scored on the season leads the league and is 15th nationally. Her 53 steals are second in the conference and is 23rd among all NCAA players. She’s shooting 54.8 percent from the field on the season, which is second overall in the conference and the top percentage for a C-USA guard.
- WKU has five true freshmen on the roster and the rookies have made an impact. The freshmen are scoring 54.2 percent of WKU’s points through 20 games. Meredith is leading the way, averaging 13.1 points per game and Alexis Mead is behind her with an 11.0 points per game average.
- Meredith’s 41 steals this season is the fifth most in C-USA and she’s the top freshman scorer in the league. Mead has 71 assists on the season, the most of any freshman in the league and the fifth most overall.
- Abdelgawad is the lone senior and upperclassman for WKU. The Lady Toppers are the only team in Conference USA with only one upperclassman. All other teams have at least four.
- The 2021-22 season is the 60th for WKU women’s basketball.
Series History vs. Charlotte
- Thursday’s game will be the 28th meeting between WKU and Charlotte all-time. The Lady Toppers lead the series, 22-5, and are 15-0 against the 49ers in Bowling Green.
- WKU has won seven straight against Charlotte dating back to the 2016-17 season.
- Last season the two teams had an epic two-game series in Bowling Green. The first game ended in triple overtime on a buzzer beating three from Meral Abdelgawad for a 100-99 win by WKU. The second game, the Lady Toppers won 65-64 after another late three put WKU ahead.
Charlotte Notes
- The 49ers sit in first place in the East division of C-USA with a 5-1 record in league play. Charlotte’s only loss came last week to Old Dominion. They have beaten UTEP, UTSA, North Texas, Rice and Old Dominion.
- Jada McMillian leads the conference in assists per game (4.9). KeKe McKinney is the league’s leading shot blocker, averaging 2.12 per game. Octoavia Jett-Wilson is the third leading scorer in C-USA, averaging 19.0 points per game.
- Mikayla Boykin is the team’s second leading scorer, putting up 12.2 points per game. McKinney is the squad’s best rebounder, pulling down 7.1 boards per game.
Up Next
- The Lady Toppers will stay home to host Old Dominion on Saturday at 2 p.m.
- There will be a free pregame clinic for children in grades 1-8 in honor of National Girls and Women in Sports Day on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. Registration and more information can be found here.
