Non-traditional student wears many hats, has also picked up amateur boxing

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A non-traditional student at WKU is “weighing” in on all the blessings God has given him.

Amy Bingham has more on how this husband, father, student and now amateur boxer is rolling with the punches.

“Boxing is…you will do as well as you prepare. So if I don’t prepare right, I won’t win. They say it’s a sweet science and it really is like everything goes together.”

Senior LaTravius Robinson wears many hats, including amateur boxer.

“I’ve always wanted to box. I thought I’d be good at it.”

But during the day he’s here at WKU working as a compliance associate in the Office of Research Integrity.

“Just to say hey we need this to get done so that we can continue to get grants and you know, continue to fund your research.”

Less than four years ago, Robinson, who has a wife and eight-year-old son, had never even heard of Bowling Green when a pastor visited his church in Richmond Virginia looking for volunteers to move here to plant a church.

“I don’t know why man I feel like it was the holy spirit like you need to go out there.”

WKU was icing on the cake as Latravius, a non-traditional student working on a business degree in human resources, was able to transfer credits from Virginia Commonwealth University.

“I can go to school there. I can finish my degree there. But then, the specific concentration I’m in is like one of the best around.”

Just two weeks after starting his campus job, the pandemic shut everything down.

“So covid hit and everyone was home for, you know, months on end and so because of it I ended up gaining like thirty pounds.”

And that’s where amateur boxing enters the picture.

“When I first came in I had no aspirations to compete. I just wanted to lose weight and it was perfect for me.”

Now he’s having success in the ring and on the scale, shedding twenty-five pounds.

Realizing none of this would even be possible if God hadn’t led him here to begin with.

“I think God has been blessing me. I love it. It’s a learning process that never ends.”

Robinson is looking forward to graduating with his Bachelor’s degree in May.

