Advertisement

Police respond to injury accident involving a deputy, one person sent to hospital

Injury accident
Injury accident(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police responded to an injury accident on Broadway at Covington.

Police say a car was on Covington when it hit a deputy’s car.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown.

Police say the road is closed due to the collision.

We will update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting in Portland, involving Simpson County officers.
Simpson County deputies involved in shooting near Kentucky border
We have two impactful headlines with this forecast: heavy rain that may result in flooding and...
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, ice to impact south central Kentucky this week
Rain Wednesday switches to a wintry mix Thursday!
Messy Weather Next Two Days!
Multiple units respond to trailer fire
Multiple units respond to trailer fire in Warren County
Cara Bishop
Hart County native to release single on Valentine’s Day

Latest News

CRIME STOPPERS: Armed Robbery
CRIME STOPPERS: Armed Robbery
Beshear: Timeline on Trailers in Bowling Green Unclear as Officials Work with Survivors
Beshear: Timeline on Trailers in Bowling Green Unclear as Officials Work with Survivors
Tyson Foods Breaks Ground on New Facility in the Kentucky Transpark
Tyson Foods Breaks Ground on New Facility in the Kentucky Transpark
Storm is 'Worst Case Scenario for Salt Trucks
Storm is 'Worst Case Scenario for Salt Trucks
Storm is 'Worst Case Scenario for Salt Trucks
Storm is 'Worst Case Scenario for Salt Trucks