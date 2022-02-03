Police respond to injury accident involving a deputy, one person sent to hospital

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police responded to an injury accident on Broadway at Covington.

Police say a car was on Covington when it hit a deputy’s car.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown.

Police say the road is closed due to the collision.

