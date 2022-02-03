Advertisement

South Warren splits Boys/Girls Doubleheader

By Brett Alper
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to inclement weather, South Warren moved up their two Thursday games for a rare Wednesday night doubleheader.

The girls took on Greenwood, but the fourth-ranked team in the region Gators would be too much for the Spartans defeating them 60-50. Leia Trinh led the way for Greenwood with 34.

The boys hosted Russell County in a cross-district matchup. The Spartans would dominate the Lakers 88-29 to move to .500 in the region. South Warren has won the last four out of five games.

South Warren will host a Boys/Girls doubleheader with Bowling Green Friday.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting in Portland, involving Simpson County officers.
Simpson County deputies involved in shooting near Kentucky border
We have two impactful headlines with this forecast: heavy rain that may result in flooding and...
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, ice to impact south central Kentucky this week
Injury accident
Police respond to injury accident involving a deputy, one person sent to hospital
Rain Wednesday switches to a wintry mix Thursday!
Messy Weather Next Two Days!
Nicholas Malley
Crime Stoppers: Armed Robbery

Latest News

Four South Warren Spartans sign NLI
Four South Warren Spartans sign NLI on National Signing Day
Four South Warren Spartans sign NLI
Four South Warren Spartans sign NLI
South Warren Boys/Girls doubleheader
South Warren Boys/Girls doubleheader
Bellarmine Knights at WKU Hilltoppers, on December 16, 2020 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling...
Lady Toppers Host Charlotte on Thursday Afternoon