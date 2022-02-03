South Warren splits Boys/Girls Doubleheader

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to inclement weather, South Warren moved up their two Thursday games for a rare Wednesday night doubleheader.

The girls took on Greenwood, but the fourth-ranked team in the region Gators would be too much for the Spartans defeating them 60-50. Leia Trinh led the way for Greenwood with 34.

The boys hosted Russell County in a cross-district matchup. The Spartans would dominate the Lakers 88-29 to move to .500 in the region. South Warren has won the last four out of five games.

South Warren will host a Boys/Girls doubleheader with Bowling Green Friday.

