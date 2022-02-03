Turning ICY Tonight!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A cold rain is what we’ve experienced thus far today in Bowling Green, but as temperatures plunge below freezing tonight, expect rain to switch over to a messy mixture of precip into the overnight! This will result in hazardous travel.

Hazardous travel expected overnight into Friday morning

A powerful winter storm is rolling through the Ohio Valley right now. Two impacts with this system will be the heavy rainfall that may result in localized flooding and the ice accumulations. Total rainfall amounts today have been pushing two inches in parts of the area...this on top of what fell yesterday. Ice accumulations from the freezing rain Thursday into early Friday morning will range depending on location as well as mixture of sleet/light snow:

0.00″ to 0.10″ of ice accumulations can be expected for southern Allen, Clinton, Cumberland, Monroe and Russell counties in Kentucky and Clay, Macon and Sumner counties in Tennessee.

0.10″ to 0.25″ of ice accumulations can be expected for Adair, central and northern Allen, Barren, central and southern Butler, Cumberland, Edmonson, Green, Hart, eastern Larue, Logan, Metcalfe, Simpson, Taylor, eastern Todd and Warren counties in Kentucky and Roberston county in Tennessee. Total sleet/snow accumulations for these locations will be under 0.5″.

0.25″ to 0.50″ of ice accumulations with locally higher amounts possible as well as 0.5″-1.5″ of sleet/snow accumulations of snow can be expected for Breckinridge, northern Butler, Christian, Grayson, Hardin, Hopkins, western Larue, Muhlenberg, McLean, Ohio, and western Todd, counties in Kentucky.

This will make travel the most hazardous Thursday night into Friday morning. Download the WBKO First Alert Weather app so you will be alerted on closings, conditions and forecast updates!

Friday morning will start off with freezing rain exiting the region with some light snow showers possible for Friday. The morning commute will likely be with poor conditions due to icy roads and crews working on road conditions as well as possible power outages - especially the further north and west you go. Friday will be a cold day with mostly cloudy skies and highs only in the low 30s along with a brisk northerly wind. Friday night stays cold as lows plummet in the low teens - and with the northerly wind overnight, wind chills (feels like temperatures) will be in the single digits! Saturday will be another cold day, but temperatures will recover some as ample sunshine can be expected. Highs will be in the mid 30s with a light wind. The 40s return for daytime highs on Sunday with continued sunshine and southwesterly winds. Next week will feature more seasonable conditions after a colder Monday that features highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Few AM snow showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Cold. High 31. Low 13. Winds N at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold. High 35. Low 19. Winds NE at 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 45. Low 23. Winds SW at 6 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 38

Today’s Low: 36

Normal High: 48

Normal Low: 29

Record High: 73 (2020)

Record Low: -18 (1951)

Today’s Precip: 1.53″

Monthly Precip: 2.60″ (+2.20″)

Yearly Precip: 6.45″ (+4.08″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 10.3″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.3″

Today’s Sunset: 5:13 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:45 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 13)

Mold Count: Low (707 - Mold Spore Count)

