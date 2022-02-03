Tyson Foods breaks ground on new facility at Kentucky Transpark in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tyson Foods has broken ground on a $355 million facility in Bowling Green’s Kentucky Transpark.

The new facility is 400,000 square feet, in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The company will bring 451 jobs into the community.

“We can’t wait for this groundbreaking and to build a world-class facility here in this community,” says Noelle O’Mara, the Group President of Prepared Foods for Tyson Foods.

Governor Andy Beshear attended the groundbreaking event and spoke about the new addition.

“This is thrilling, this is the single largest new investment in Bowling Green and Warren County ever,” says Gov. Beshear.

O’Mara spoke on choosing Bowling Green, KY to expand their production.

“We knew that coming to Bowling Green would be an opportunity for us to continue with the economic development here and be able to provide, you know, more than 450 jobs for people in this growing, growing community,” adds O’Mara.

While Tyson produces a variety of protein, the Kentucky Transpark location will produce Jimmie Dean products and Wright Brand Bacon.

Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles was one of the state figures in attendance.

“With your investment, Kentucky will be known for bourbon, horses and as a politician, I dare to say pork,” explained Quarles.

With the addition of over 450 jobs, O’Mara says she hopes the employees will take advantage of the benefits.

“The average salary is $28 an hour, including benefits. It’s one of the ways that we want to ensure that we are taking care of our team members, and that starts with not only the pay but as we think about the total benefits package in the way that we want to grow and develop team members for a long career with Tyson Foods,” added Noelle O’Mara.

Tyson says they’re grateful for the welcome into the Bowling Green community.

“We look forward to being part of this great community. We look forward to partnering and bringing jobs and growth in being been community members for a long time,” explained O’Mara.

Beshear is optimistic about the future of the Kentucky Transpark.

“There are at least a half dozen other companies that I’m talking to on a regular basis looking at Bowling Green, many of them are looking at this park itself, a big bright future in the fastest growing city in Kentucky,” says Gov. Beshear.

Production is scheduled to begin in late 2023.

