Advertisement

Shots fired at 3 Logan County businesses

Shots fired at 3 Logan County businesses
Shots fired at 3 Logan County businesses(WBKO)
By Gene Birk
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says from late December to early February the windows of three businesses on Bowling Green Road have been shot out repeatedly.

Deputies say early in the morning of Wednesday February 2nd... someone fired shots into a window of the Logan Telephone Cooperative. This was the third time they’ve had their windows shot out.

That same morning, two windows were shot out at the Logan County CTC building. Police believe the same person is responsible for both shootings.

And back in December, Propane Energy Services told authorities they’ve had windows broken or shot out on four separate occasions.

If you know anything about these shootings, please call the Logan County Sheriff’s Office at 270-726-22-44. After hours you may call Logan County ECC at 270-726-4911

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Injury accident
One dead after accident involving a deputy near the Bypass
Officer involved shooting in Portland, involving Simpson County officers.
Simpson County deputies involved in shooting near Kentucky border
We have two impactful headlines with this forecast: heavy rain that may result in flooding and...
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, ice to impact south central Kentucky this week
Nicholas Malley
Crime Stoppers: Armed Robbery
Ice Storm WARNING up for Bowling Green and points NW
Rain Switches to a Wintry MESS Thursday!

Latest News

According to the Federal Trade Commission, real estate and investment scams lure you in with...
Consumer Crackdown: FTC warns buyers to beware of real estate investment promises
According to the Federal Trade Commission, real estate and investment scams lure you in with...
Consumer Crackdown - Real Estate Investments
Police investigate shooting on Dishman Lane.
Juvenile arrested after man shot, killed inside Dishman Lane home
Bypass Burglary
2 arrested, charged with burglarizing Bypass business