Shots fired at 3 Logan County businesses

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says from late December to early February the windows of three businesses on Bowling Green Road have been shot out repeatedly.

Deputies say early in the morning of Wednesday February 2nd... someone fired shots into a window of the Logan Telephone Cooperative. This was the third time they’ve had their windows shot out.

That same morning, two windows were shot out at the Logan County CTC building. Police believe the same person is responsible for both shootings.

And back in December, Propane Energy Services told authorities they’ve had windows broken or shot out on four separate occasions.

If you know anything about these shootings, please call the Logan County Sheriff’s Office at 270-726-22-44. After hours you may call Logan County ECC at 270-726-4911

