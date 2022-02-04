Advertisement

3 Degree Guarantee for February - TJ Community Mission Foundation

South Central Bank chooses nonprofits in the community each month for the 3 Degree Guarantee
By Ethan Emery
Published: Feb. 4, 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the month of February, South Central Bank chose T.J. Community Mission Foundation for the 3 Degree Guarantee nonprofit that would receive $25 for each correct forecast high temperature within 3 degrees through the week on AM Kentucky up to $500.

The Executive Director of T.J. Community Mission Foundation, Randy Burns, discussed more about the organization!

For the month of February, South Central Bank chose T.J. Community Mission Foundation for the 3 Degree Guarantee nonprofit.

