3 Degree Guarantee for February - TJ Community Mission Foundation

South Central Bank chooses nonprofits in the community each month for the 3 Degree Guarantee
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the month of February, South Central Bank chose T.J. Community Mission Foundation for the 3 Degree Guarantee nonprofit that would receive $25 for each correct forecast high temperature within 3 degrees through the week on AM Kentucky up to $500.
The Executive Director of T.J. Community Mission Foundation, Randy Burns, discussed more about the organization!
