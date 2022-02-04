BGPR puts on 2nd annual Sweetheart’s Challenge event

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and what better way to celebrate the holiday than to take a tour around Bowling Green? You can, during Bowling Green Parks and Recreation’s - scavenger hunt like - Sweetheart’s challenge.

“So, it’s going to take you to about nine different stops, some of our parks in the downtown area, some other local landmarks, if you will,” Cameron Levis with Bowling Green Parks and Rec. said. “It’s just a way to celebrate the Valentine’s season, spend time with loved ones, spend time with your whole family, maybe make it a date night.”

There is also an option for families to participate. “We’re excited to have the Warren County Library partner with us to offer a storybook trail,” Levis explained. “So, again, it’s not just couples, but it’s for whole families, kids will be able to read through an entire book from start to finish as they go throughout the challenge.”

The Sweetheart’s Challenge runs from February 10-13. It is free, and you can sign up by texting “SweetheartsBG” to 833-494-0660.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.