Dry but bitterly cold!

Lows sink to the teens tonight!
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been overcast for most of our Friday! Even though we’ve been dry, you’ll still want to watch out for potential slick spots - especially on secondary roads and shaded areas!

Friday night stays cold as lows plummet in the low teens - and with the northerly wind overnight, wind chills (feels like temperatures) will be in the single digits! Sunshine makes a return to kick off our weekend, but we’ll start out with wind chills in the SINGLE digits once again before we warm to the mid 30s early afternoon. We’ll be warmer into the end of our weekend though, highs will reach the upper 40s by then. We’ll also see a dry stretch into the work week. Plenty of sunshine will keep our weekday afternoon temperatures flirting with the 40s. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with a high of 50! This will be the best day to enjoy the outdoors or get any chores done outside. We’ll be back to the upper 40s to end the work week and start next weekend. For all of our updates on South Central KY weather, download our WBKO First Alert Weather app - it’s available for free on all platforms.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold. High 35. Low 17. Winds NE at 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 47. Low 23. Winds SW at 6 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High 43. Low 19.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 29

Today’s Low: 26

Normal High: 48

Normal Low: 29

Record High: 72 (1962)

Record Low: -10 (1886)

Today’s Precip: 0.04″

Monthly Precip: 2.92″ (+2.38″)

Yearly Precip: 8.44″ (+4.26″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.1″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.1″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.4″

Today’s Sunset: 5:14 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:45 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 13)

Mold Count: Low (707 - Mold Spore Count)

