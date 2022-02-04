Fayette Co. Sheriff’s Office activates program to help transport people who need to get out

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Sherriff’s Office has been helping people in the icy and slippery conditions, activating its winter care program Friday morning.

All day, deputies helped people get to critical appointments, work and run life-saving errands.

“I don’t think we’ve activated winter care this much in one solid year,” Deputy Brittany Whitcomb with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

After the ice storm, parts of the city shut down. But life doesn’t pause for many. Deputy Whitcomb was up before sunrise answering calls from those who can’t call in to work.

“Their employee demands them to be there,” Whitcomb said.

She and her colleagues zig-zag across town, taking nurses to hospitals, picking up prescriptions, giving rides to warming centers, and picking up passengers form appointments that can’t be rescheduled.

“A good time to take advantage of it was today because of the weather being so bad,” said David Bochenek, who called them for help.

Bochenek’s dialysis appointments are critical.

“I appreciate it. I know what they go through and I just want to take it easy. I think my wife was making more noise than I was. ‘You’re not going to drive! Have them pick you up!’ And that’s what I did,” Bochenek said.

The Fayette County Sheriff Kathy Witt decides if the program is up and running on a day-by-day basis.

