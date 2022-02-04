FIRST ALERT: Wintry weather this morning, icy roads for morning drive

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Though ice amounts were lower in south central Kentucky thanks to heavy rain, icy roads will impact the morning commute along with light snow showers in the region.

Cloudy and cold today after a few snow showers in south central Kentucky. (WBKO)

Friday morning will start off with freezing rain exiting the region with some light snow showers possible for Friday morning. The morning commute will likely be with poor conditions due to icy roads and crews working on road conditions. Friday will be a cold day with mostly cloudy skies and highs only in the low 30s along with a brisk northerly wind. Friday night stays cold as lows plummet in the low teens - and with the northerly wind overnight, wind chills (feels like temperatures) will be in the single digits! Saturday will be another cold day, but temperatures will recover some as ample sunshine can be expected. Highs will be in the mid 30s with a light wind. The 40s return for daytime highs on Sunday with continued sunshine and southwesterly winds. Next week will feature more seasonable conditions after a colder Monday that features highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. AM Scattered snow showers possible. High 33. Low 13. Winds N at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold. High 35. Low 17. Winds NE at 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm. High 47. Low 23. Winds SW at 8 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 48

Normal Low: 29

Record High Today: 72 (1962)

Record Low Today: -18 (1886)

Sunrise: 6:45 a.m.

Sunset: 5:14 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 15)

Pollen Count: N/A

Mold Count: Low (767 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: N/A

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 38

Yesterday’s Low: 29

Yesterday’s Precip: 1.81″

Monthly Precip: 2.88″ (+2.48″)

Yearly Precip: 8.40″ (+4.36″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Monthly Snowfall: 10.3″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.3″

