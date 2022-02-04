Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Video shows Minneapolis man shot during no-knock warrant

GRAPHIC: Body camera video shows officers shooting a man during a no-knock warrant.
GRAPHIC: Body camera video shows officers shooting a man during a no-knock warrant.(City of Minneapolis)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Minneapolis Police Department released a body cam video of an officer fatally shooting an armed man.

It happened while officers were serving a no-knock warrant related to a homicide investigation.

The family’s attorney says the murder suspect, Amir Locke, had no criminal history and was not the target of the warrant.

WARNING: THE VIDEO IN THIS STORY IS GRAPHIC MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME VIEWERS. VIDEO ALSO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE.

Graphic video shoes man being shot by Minneapolis Police during no-knock warrant.

This video shows officers quietly entering a Minneapolis apartment Wednesday morning.

Officers identify themselves, approach a man wrapped in a blanket and demanded to see his hands.

The slow motion version of the video shows the barrel of a gun is visible beneath the blanket.

An attorney for Locke’s family says he possessed the firearm legally.

Three gunshots are then heard.

Police say the man pulling the trigger is officer Mark Hanneman.

Locke later died at a local hospital.

His family’s attorney also says he was related to several members of law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Injury accident
One dead after accident involving a deputy near the Bypass
Police investigate shooting on Dishman Lane.
Juvenile arrested after man shot, killed inside Dishman Lane home
William Bennett Mug
Bowling Green man arrested for 150 counts of child pornography
Freezing rain will move into the region based on the times posted inside the different colored...
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain and ice accumulations for south central Kentucky
Officer involved shooting in Portland, involving Simpson County officers.
Simpson County deputies involved in shooting near Kentucky border

Latest News

Greg McMichael stands to be recognized during jury selection for the trial of he and his son...
Man set to stand trial again in killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Ohio Co Drug Arrest
Three men arrested on drug related charges following two month long investigation
Minneapolis Police released body cam video of an officer fatally shooting an armed black man.
GRAPHIC: Video shows Minneapolis man shot during no-knock warrant
Power outages in Western Kentucky following winter storm