KYTC officials urge caution on the roads following overnight ice storms

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 crews report they have worked all through the night treating and in some cases plowing roads in each county in the District that includes Warren County.

According to Wes Watt with the KYTC, nearly all routes have been salted with some of them being salted multiple times and crews are still working.

“Precipitation is still falling in many areas,” he said. “Treatments have been effective and will become more so as the day goes on.”

Watt said icy conditions and slick spots on roadways do exist sometimes sporadically.

“The icy spots may be hard to spot while driving as wet pavement and ice look similar,” he said. “Motorists that have to be out should use caution and adjust driving behavior for the conditions.”

The National Weather Service has canceled the Ice Storm Warning, but all counties in the District 3 area remain under a Winter Weather Advisory.

