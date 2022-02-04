Advertisement

Power outages in Western Kentucky following winter storm

(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:18 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As temperatures drop in Kentucky, we’re following any power outages in Bowling Green and the commonwealth.

There are currently no power outages in Warren County, but counties in Western Kentucky are experiencing outages.

According to poweroutage.us, Webster, Lyon, Caldwell, Calloway, and Hopkins county are all experiencing outages.

Data shows Hopkins and Calloway counties have the highest number of people without power.

You can see if your area is experiencing a power outage, go to poweroutage.us.

