Advertisement

Surging omicron cases and worker shortage likely hurt hiring

FILE - Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros,...
FILE - Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros, during a job fair at Hard Rock Stadium, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Last month, U.S. employers might have shed jobs for the first time in about a year, potentially raising alarms about the economy’s trajectory. Yet even if the January employment report coming Friday, Feb. 3, 2022, were to show a deep loss of jobs, there would be little mystery about the likely culprit: A wave of omicron wave of infections that led millions of workers to stay home sick, discouraged consumers from venturing out to spend and likely froze hiring at many companies — even those that want to fill jobs.(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Last month’s huge wave of omicron infections is thought to have weakened hiring in January, though the pullback is considered all but sure to prove a temporary one.

Economists have forecast that the Labor Department will report Friday that employers added just 170,000 jobs last month, according to data provider FactSet.

They expect the unemployment rate to remain unchanged at 3.9%.

If the forecast is accurate, January would mark the lowest monthly job gain in about a year.

Some economists fear that the government’s report will show that the economy actually lost jobs last month, mostly because omicron infections forced so many workers to call in sick and stay home.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Injury accident
One dead after accident involving a deputy near the Bypass
Police investigate shooting on Dishman Lane.
Juvenile arrested after man shot, killed inside Dishman Lane home
William Bennett Mug
Bowling Green man arrested for 150 counts of child pornography
Freezing rain will move into the region based on the times posted inside the different colored...
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain and ice accumulations for south central Kentucky
Officer involved shooting in Portland, involving Simpson County officers.
Simpson County deputies involved in shooting near Kentucky border

Latest News

Power outages in Western Kentucky following winter storm
Even though President Vladimir Putin said a month ago that he wants a quick answer to the...
Despite Russian warning, Ukraine talks continue
Amazon is raising the price of its annual Prime membership to $139.
Amazon increasing price of Prime membership
Power outages in Kentucky
Power outages in Kentucky