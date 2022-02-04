Advertisement

Three men arrested on drug related charges following two month long investigation

Ohio Co Drug Arrest
Ohio Co Drug Arrest(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:14 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Three men have been charged with various drug-related charges, following a two-month-long investigation.

Police say the men were distributing large amounts of methamphetamine to Ohio, McLean, and Muhlenberg counties.

Joshua Morehead, Larry Caffee, and Randy Sulzer of Louisville were arrested on various drug-related charges and weapons charges.

The three men were taken to the Ohio County Detention Center.

