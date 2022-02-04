Advertisement

WATCH: Penguins play in the snow outside of a Missouri aquarium

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - Some penguins got to experience a more natural climate outside of their current place of residence in Missouri.

KY3 reports the animals played in fresh snowfall outside of Springfield’s Wonders Of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium.

Caption

The gentoo penguin is the third-largest species of penguin in the world. The Antarctica natives can swim 22 mph.

They show signs of stress if the temperature rises above 60, and the exhibit at Wonders of Wildlife is kept in the low 40s.

The penguins had nothing to worry about on Friday, as temperatures in Springfield stayed below freezing.

The staff guarded the birds to make sure they did not escape.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate shooting on Dishman Lane.
Juvenile arrested after man shot, killed inside Dishman Lane home
William Bennett Mug
Bowling Green man arrested for 150 counts of child pornography
Freezing rain will move into the region based on the times posted inside the different colored...
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain and ice accumulations for south central Kentucky
Injury accident
One dead after accident involving a deputy near the Bypass
Bypass Burglary
2 arrested, charged with burglarizing Bypass business

Latest News

A deputy in Colorado is being hailed as a hero for taking immediate action to save a dog from a...
WATCH: Colorado deputy rescues dog from burning vehicle
GRAPHIC: Body camera video shows officers shooting a man during a no-knock warrant.
GRAPHIC: Parents: Amir Locke was ‘executed’ by Minneapolis police
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, Nov....
Pence: Trump is ‘wrong’ to say election could be overturned
COVID-19 Update: Cases of Omicron subvariant discovered in Wisconsin
US death toll from COVID-19 hits 900,000, sped by omicron
A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on a counter at a pharmacy in Portland,...
CDC backs Moderna COVID-19 shots after full US approval