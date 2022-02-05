Advertisement

2022 Special Olympics Kentucky Region 1 Basketball Tournament returns to Bowling Green after year off due to COVID-19

2022 Special Olympics KY Basketball Tournament
2022 Special Olympics KY Basketball Tournament(Lauren McCally)
By Lauren McCally
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Early Saturday morning, more than 275 Special Olympic athletes gathered in Bowling Green at the Ephram White Gymnasium to participate in the 2022 Special Olympics Kentucky Region 1 Basketball Tournament.

This year marks the first return to the regular schedule, since COVID, for the teams and players. 25 teams took to the hardwood Saturday for a chance to punch their ticket to the state’s tournament in March, which will be held in Louisville March 12-13.

“I want to win this tournament,” said Jakob Allen, one of the participating players, “I want my team will win this tournament.”

Basketball is one of the most popular Special Olympics Kentucky sports offerings in the state. This year, nearly 1,000 athletes will be competing on teams statewide.

Regional tournaments determine which teams advance to the State Tournament. However, if the athletes don’t qualify for the State Tournament they have the option of participating in the Team Skills Competition.

“I think when I was little, I always wanted to be like, really good. I always look up to Stephen Curry. So I’m sorry so I got really into being like a good basketball player”, Allen said.

For Robert Nyenehaus, who is an assistant coach for the Warriors, participating in the tournament, as well as being able to coach is all about the kids.

“I just love being involved with youth sports I think there’s not enough to get back to these guys,” he said, “We need more mentors”.

In total, five Bowling Green teams competed, as well as two teams from Ohio County and one from Russellville. The competition started around 8 a.m, with the tournament’s final game being played at 1 p.m.

