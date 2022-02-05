Advertisement

Update: Amber Alert canceled-Children located safe and unharmed in Illinois

Kentucky State Police have issued an Amber Alert for four young children after being taken by a...
Kentucky State Police have issued an Amber Alert for four young children after being taken by a Bardstown man on Friday evening.(Kentucky State Police)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are looking for Richard Samual Gray, a black male, 32 years old, black, male, 6-foot-3, weighing 170 pounds.

Gray is accused of murdering his girlfriend in Bardstown at around 5:00 p.m. EST this evening. Police say Gray fled the victim’s residence with 4 male juveniles, Jordon age 6, Jayce age 9, BJ age 10, and Adrian Murray age 1.

Gray is driving the victim’s 2014 red Jeep Patriot with KY plate 390-TBA. Police say a neighbor witnessed the suspect load the 4 children in the Jeep and flee the scene, possibly enroute to St. Louis or Louisville.

