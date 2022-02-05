Update: Amber Alert canceled-Children located safe and unharmed in Illinois

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are looking for Richard Samual Gray, a black male, 32 years old, black, male, 6-foot-3, weighing 170 pounds.

Gray is accused of murdering his girlfriend in Bardstown at around 5:00 p.m. EST this evening. Police say Gray fled the victim’s residence with 4 male juveniles, Jordon age 6, Jayce age 9, BJ age 10, and Adrian Murray age 1.

Gray is driving the victim’s 2014 red Jeep Patriot with KY plate 390-TBA. Police say a neighbor witnessed the suspect load the 4 children in the Jeep and flee the scene, possibly enroute to St. Louis or Louisville.

