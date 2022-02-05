Advertisement

Cold tonight, warmer Sunday!

Expect mostly clear conditions with lows in the upper teens through tonight.
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been COLD this Saturday afternoon. We’ve seen plenty of sunshine today, though it’s been frigid as daytime highs only rose to the freezing mark in Bowling Green!

Forecast planner for the next several days.
Forecast planner for the next several days.(wbko)

Expect mostly clear conditions with lows in the upper teens through tonight. A high pressure system is dominating the area which will keep us dry and warmer (in comparison to today) through the work week! Sunday will feature sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s - which is where we should be around this time of year. Plenty of sunshine will keep our weekday afternoon temperatures flirting with the 40s. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with a high of 52! This will be the best day to enjoy the outdoors or get any chores done outside. We’ll be back to the upper 40s on Thursday before climbing back to the low 50s Friday and Saturday. For all of our updates on South Central KY weather, download our WBKO First Alert Weather app - it’s available for free on all platforms.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 47. Low 23. Winds S at 7 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High 43. Low 22.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 48. Low 29. Winds S at 8 mph.

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 32

Today’s Low: 19

Normal High: 49

Normal Low: 29

Record High: 75 (1927)

Record Low: -3 (1917)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.92″ (+2.25″)

Yearly Precip: 8.44″ (+4.13″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.1″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.4″

Today’s Sunset: 5:15 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:44 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 13)

Mold Count: Low (707 - Mold Spore Count)

