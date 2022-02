BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Check out the highlights from Week 4 of Courtside.

Boys’ Scores

Final

South Warren 49

Bowling Green 64

Final

Warren East 35

Warren Central 68

Final

Glasgow 53

Barren County 75

Girls’ Scores

Final

Bowling Green 58

South Warren 30

Final

Warren East 38

Warren Central 30

Final

Glasgow 27

Barren County 49

