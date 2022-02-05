Creekwood cookout changes to 3 days a week instead of daily, starting February 8

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Starting Tuesday, the Creekwood area cookout will be going from serving hot meals daily to only serving hot meals three days a week.

Delivery is also stoping and the days the food trucks are out will be pick up only from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

“So, unfortunately, our volunteers kind of like dwindle down. Just because it’s been months, we can’t keep asking everybody to deliver every single day,” Kaitlyn Wilkins, one of the organizers for the cookout said, “So we’ve switched over to three days a week because we tried to figure out a way to use our resources, the best that we can still keep people fed”.

To supplement the other four days, the cookout organizers have partnered with the local farm, Need More Acres, to create food boxes with things in them for people to cook.

“I want to say they’re like an hour away,” Wilkins said, “But they reached out to Lee initiative, who’s been funding us this whole time, which is amazing. And they said they would like to help with these boxes.”

Some of the food items in the boxes are chicken, vegetables, and tortillas. the boxes also have fresh fruit in them.

Wilkins added that the food boxes were specifically for those who were affected by the tornadoes and have signed up for them, but anyone that wants a hot meal from the trucks is able to go by and get it.

“People can just walk up drive over whatever,” she said, “And we have enough to feed about 200 300 Every single day”.

The current location of the food trucks and food boxes is 195 Creekwood Ave. In a Facebook post, Wilkins added that could change and, if it does, they are planning on still staying in the Creekwood area.

