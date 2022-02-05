Advertisement

Demolition permits are required for structure tear downs

By WBKO News Staff
Feb. 4, 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Demolition permits are required for tearing down storm-damaged structures.

City officials say permits help them let contractors know they have the proper qualifications to perform their work, which also helps keep everyone safe.

City county contractors are removing debris caused by the December tornadoes, and property owners must use the insurance money to cover the cost of debris removal.

Owners who are uninsured should reach out to FEMA for assistance.

